UIL State Wrestling 2021 Recap: Class 6A Saturday

CYPRESS – On the final day of the COVID-shortened wrestling season, San Antonio area wrestlers take the mats at the Berry Center in Cypress looking to bring home state titles and three accomplish that feat.
UIL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT RESULTS
|Division
|Bracket
|Class 6A Boys
|178 - Darwin Hull (Clemens) def. Ryan Nichols (Allen), 5-4
160 - Austin Hartmangruber (LEE) def. by John Richardson (Prosper), 12-2
|Class 6A Girls
|215 - Traeh Haynes (Steele) def. Melanie Oyervides (Cypress Ridge), FALL 0:27
138 - Gianna Moreno (San Marcos) def. Taylor Martinez (Prosper), FALL 3:58
102 - Addison Garcia (Reagan) def. by Eliana Martinez (Allen), FALL 0:58
PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: 5 San Antonio area wrestlers took the mats tonight one win away from a #UILState title! #KSATsports @ClemensWrestli1 @volswrestling @SteeleWrestling @Rattlersports @WrestlingSmtx @scbuffalostrong @SamuelClemensHS @reaganwayrhs @SMCISD_Rattlers @NeisdAthletics pic.twitter.com/51haDq3YyV— Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) April 24, 2021
FULL BOUTS
BACK TO BACK: @SteeleWrestling's Traeh Haynes ends her career with a second straight #UILState title in the 215 pound bracket - all of her matches today ended in 50 seconds or less! Hear from the two-time state champ tonight on #KSATsports! @InstantReplaySA @SK_Athletic @SCUCISD pic.twitter.com/OgnX08JNbZ— Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) April 25, 2021
STATE CHAMP: San Marcos senior @_giannamoreno turns a reversal into a second period pin, claiming the #UILState title for the 138 pound bracket! You can hear from Moreno tonight only on #KSATsports! @InstantReplaySA @SMHS_SMCISD @SMCISD_Rattlers @WrestlingSmtx pic.twitter.com/HUdBGDKvkr— Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) April 24, 2021
REDEMPTION: @ClemensWrestli1 senior Darwin Hull erases a bitter disappointment from last season and claims the #UILState title in the 170 pound bracket! More from Hull coming up tonight on #KSATsports! @InstantReplaySA @scbuffalostrong @SamuelClemensHS @SCUCISD pic.twitter.com/dTlhQXJeqv— Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) April 25, 2021