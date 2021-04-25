Clear icon
Sports

UIL State Wrestling 2021 Recap: Class 6A Saturday

Steele’s Haynes, San Marcos’ Moreno, Clemens’ Hull claim state titles

Andrew Cely
, Sports Producer/Reporter

CYPRESS – On the final day of the COVID-shortened wrestling season, San Antonio area wrestlers take the mats at the Berry Center in Cypress looking to bring home state titles and three accomplish that feat.

UIL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT RESULTS

DivisionBracket
Class 6A Boys178 - Darwin Hull (Clemens) def. Ryan Nichols (Allen), 5-4
160 - Austin Hartmangruber (LEE) def. by John Richardson (Prosper), 12-2
Class 6A Girls215 - Traeh Haynes (Steele) def. Melanie Oyervides (Cypress Ridge), FALL 0:27
138 - Gianna Moreno (San Marcos) def. Taylor Martinez (Prosper), FALL 3:58
102 - Addison Garcia (Reagan) def. by Eliana Martinez (Allen), FALL 0:58

FULL BOUTS

