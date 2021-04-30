Cloudy icon
East Central athletes sign National Letters of Intent

Larry Ramirez
, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez
, Photojournalist

High School Sports
East Central
Signing Day

SAN ANTONIO – It was a big Thursday morning at East Central high school with several student athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to continue their sports careers at the collegiate level.

Student AthleteSportCollege
Cheyenne DantonioVolleyballAustin College
Trista SalasVolleyballVictoria College
Robert GibbsBaseballLuna Community College
Jordyn LopezSoftballUTEP
Leah GonzalezSoftballTrinity University
Marisol VargasSoftballTexas A&M-San Antonio
Malachi WeatherleyBasketballEastfield College
Kalvin SolisFootballMcPherson College
Cadi GarcieDivingCollege of Idaho

