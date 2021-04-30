East Central athletes sign National Letters of Intent

SAN ANTONIO – It was a big Thursday morning at East Central high school with several student athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to continue their sports careers at the collegiate level.

Student Athlete Sport College Cheyenne Dantonio Volleyball Austin College Trista Salas Volleyball Victoria College Robert Gibbs Baseball Luna Community College Jordyn Lopez Softball UTEP Leah Gonzalez Softball Trinity University Marisol Vargas Softball Texas A&M-San Antonio Malachi Weatherley Basketball Eastfield College Kalvin Solis Football McPherson College Cadi Garcie Diving College of Idaho