East Central athletes sign National Letters of Intent

SAN ANTONIO – It was a big Thursday morning at East Central high school with several student athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to continue their sports careers at the collegiate level.
|Student Athlete
|Sport
|College
|Cheyenne Dantonio
|Volleyball
|Austin College
|Trista Salas
|Volleyball
|Victoria College
|Robert Gibbs
|Baseball
|Luna Community College
|Jordyn Lopez
|Softball
|UTEP
|Leah Gonzalez
|Softball
|Trinity University
|Marisol Vargas
|Softball
|Texas A&M-San Antonio
|Malachi Weatherley
|Basketball
|Eastfield College
|Kalvin Solis
|Football
|McPherson College
|Cadi Garcie
|Diving
|College of Idaho