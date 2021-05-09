UIL State Track & Field Championships Recap: Class 6A, 1A Saturday

AUSTIN – Reagan senior Jasmine Montgomery stuns with two individual event wins, and Knippa senior Christian Rattler stuck gold in the 400 meter run, as Class 1A and 6A athletes from the greater San Antonio area competed on Saturday night in the final session of this year’s UIL State Track & Field Championships.

STATE CHAMPIONS

Athlete Event Performance Jasmine Montgomery (Reagan) 6A 100m dash

6A 200m dash 11.09 sec

22.94 sec Christian Rattler (Knippa) 1A 400m run 48.99 sec

