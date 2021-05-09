Cloudy icon
UIL State Track & Field Championships Recap: Class 6A, 1A Saturday

Reagan’s Montgomery strikes gold twice, Knippa’s Rattler ends with first-place finish

Andrew Cely
, Sports Producer/Reporter

AUSTIN – Reagan senior Jasmine Montgomery stuns with two individual event wins, and Knippa senior Christian Rattler stuck gold in the 400 meter run, as Class 1A and 6A athletes from the greater San Antonio area competed on Saturday night in the final session of this year’s UIL State Track & Field Championships.

STATE CHAMPIONS

AthleteEventPerformance
Jasmine Montgomery (Reagan)6A 100m dash
6A 200m dash		11.09 sec
22.94 sec
Christian Rattler (Knippa)1A 400m run48.99 sec

