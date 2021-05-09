UIL State Track & Field Championships Recap: Class 6A, 1A Saturday

AUSTIN – Reagan senior Jasmine Montgomery stuns with two individual event wins, and Knippa senior Christian Rattler stuck gold in the 400 meter run, as Class 1A and 6A athletes from the greater San Antonio area competed on Saturday night in the final session of this year’s UIL State Track & Field Championships.
STATE CHAMPIONS
|Athlete
|Event
|Performance
|Jasmine Montgomery (Reagan)
|6A 100m dash
6A 200m dash
|11.09 sec
22.94 sec
|Christian Rattler (Knippa)
|1A 400m run
|48.99 sec
WOW! @Reagan_TF senior Jasmine Montgomery (@jazzyo82) wins the #UILState Class 6A 100 meter dash in 11.09! @SCHSTrack2018's Saniya Friendly is right behind her, so the San Antonio area goes 1-2 #KSATsports @InstantReplaySA @Rattlersports @SamuelClemensHS @scbuffalostrong pic.twitter.com/eoPGCMX6xN— Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) May 8, 2021