HIGHLIGHTS: Smithson Valley baseball completes regional semifinal sweep of Eagle Pass

SAN ANTONIO – After a rain delay postponed the final 2.5 innings of the second game of their regional semifinal series, the Smithson Valley baseball team returned to play on Saturday and completed the two-game sweep of Eagle Pass, racking up 19 hits in a 13-6 victory and punching their tickets to the UIL Class 6A Regional Final for the first time since 2005.

The Rangers won the first game of the series in come-from-behind fashion on Thursday night, then led 10-5 in the potential series clincher on Friday night before inclement weather forced both teams to suspend play in the bottom of the fifth.