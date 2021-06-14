Southside QB Richard Torres officially commits to Nebraska

SAN ANTONIO – It’s official: Richard Torres will be a Husker.

Southside’s standout quarterback made his college commitment official on Monday via twitter, announcing that he will play for the University of Nebraska. The decision comes just 10 days after Torres took his official visit to Nebraska on June 4. Torres flew under the radar for the majority of the recruiting process until the Cornhuskers officially offered him a scholarship. That opened the floodgates, and he had been fielding multiple offers from programs across the nation throughout the spring. He also visited Kansas State prior to making his decision official.

This past season, Torres led the Cardinals to the District 14-5A Division I title by throwing for more than 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns in just seven games. Four of the team’s games were canceled due to COVID-19. The Cardinals posted a 9-2 overall record and advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs before falling to Corpus Christi Flour Bluff.