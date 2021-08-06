BGC Preview 2021: Jourdanton Indians

JOURDANTON – Plenty of new faces will get their chance to continue Jourdanton football’s recent stretch of dominance.

After posting an undefeated 6-0 record in District 14-3A Division I play last season, the Indians head into the 2021 campaign with only 11 returning starters: six on offense, five on defense. Even without four-year starter Cole Andrus under center, Jourdanton has high expectations with running back Nick Cordova anchoring the backfield and senior wide receiver Luke Tapp lining up outside.

The Indians will kick off their season on the road at Natalia on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.