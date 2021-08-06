Partly Cloudy icon
79º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

BGC Preview 2021: Jourdanton Indians

11 starters return for defending District 14-3A Division I champs

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School Sports, High School Football, Football, BGC, Big Game Coverage, Jourdanton, Darrell Andrus, Luke Tapp
BGC Preview 2021: Jourdanton Indians
BGC Preview 2021: Jourdanton Indians

JOURDANTON – Plenty of new faces will get their chance to continue Jourdanton football’s recent stretch of dominance.

After posting an undefeated 6-0 record in District 14-3A Division I play last season, the Indians head into the 2021 campaign with only 11 returning starters: six on offense, five on defense. Even without four-year starter Cole Andrus under center, Jourdanton has high expectations with running back Nick Cordova anchoring the backfield and senior wide receiver Luke Tapp lining up outside.

The Indians will kick off their season on the road at Natalia on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter

email