BGC Preview 2021: Lytle Pirates

New head coach Adrian Trevino in midst of culture change

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

LYTLE – First-year head coach Adrian Trevino is bringing a whole new attitude to Lytle.

With 13 starters returning from last season, the Pirates enter the 2021 campaign with a “championship mentality” after finishing with a 5-5 overall record last season, 3-3 in District 14-3A Division I. Two-way standouts like Justin De Leon and Malakai Castro will help form the bedrock of the team’s offense and defense, as they look to post a second straight year of overall team improvement.

Lytle will open their season against Poth at home on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

