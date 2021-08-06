BGC Preview 2021: Lytle Pirates

LYTLE – First-year head coach Adrian Trevino is bringing a whole new attitude to Lytle.

With 13 starters returning from last season, the Pirates enter the 2021 campaign with a “championship mentality” after finishing with a 5-5 overall record last season, 3-3 in District 14-3A Division I. Two-way standouts like Justin De Leon and Malakai Castro will help form the bedrock of the team’s offense and defense, as they look to post a second straight year of overall team improvement.

Lytle will open their season against Poth at home on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.