BGC Preview 2021: Falls City Beavers

FALLS CITY – Perennial Class 2A powerhouse Falls City once again enters the high school football season with lofty expectations.

The Beavers are ranked 6th in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s preseason poll this year, and look to be the team to beat in District 16-2A Division II. Head coach Mark Kirchhoff is returning for his second season at the helm, and he welcomes back 14 starters from their 2020 squad including two-way standout Grant Jendrusch who scored 18 rushing touchdowns and recorded six interceptions at linebacker.

Falls City will open their season on Friday, Aug. 27 at home against Three Rivers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.