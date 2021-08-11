BGC Preview 2021: Somerset Bulldogs

SOMERSET – Coaching the Somerset football team has always been a family affair, and this year is no different.

Koy Detmer, son of the late, great Sonny Detmer, takes over head coaching duties in 2021, as the Bulldogs look to improve off of last year’s performance. Somerset finished 2-7 overall in 2020, 1-3 in District 14-4A Division I. The team welcomes back 12 starters including Koy’s son, Koal Detmer, who started at quarterback and threw for 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Somerset will open their season on Friday, Aug. 27 at home against Brackenridge at 7:30 p.m.