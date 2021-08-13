BGC Preview 2021: Reagan Rattlers

SAN ANTONIO – Reagan enters the 2021 high school football season with the weight of expectations.

The Rattlers begin the year ranked as the 19th best Class 6A team in the state according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. Head coach Lyndon Hamilton welcomes back 14 starters, evenly split on both sides of the ball, from the 2020 squad that posted a 9-2 overall record and went undefeated against District 28-6A competition. Quarterback Britton Moore headlines the returners. He finished with 18 total touchdowns, 10 passing and eight rushing, while running back Carson Green racked up 1,200 yards on the ground and 21 TDs.

Reagan will open their season against Brennan on Friday, Aug. 27. Kickoff at Farris Stadium is set for 7 p.m.