BGC Preview 2021: Reagan Rattlers

Moore, Green highlight veteran led offense looking to build off impressive 2020 season

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, BGC, High School Sports, High School Football, Reagan, Lyndon Hamilton
SAN ANTONIO – Reagan enters the 2021 high school football season with the weight of expectations.

The Rattlers begin the year ranked as the 19th best Class 6A team in the state according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. Head coach Lyndon Hamilton welcomes back 14 starters, evenly split on both sides of the ball, from the 2020 squad that posted a 9-2 overall record and went undefeated against District 28-6A competition. Quarterback Britton Moore headlines the returners. He finished with 18 total touchdowns, 10 passing and eight rushing, while running back Carson Green racked up 1,200 yards on the ground and 21 TDs.

Reagan will open their season against Brennan on Friday, Aug. 27. Kickoff at Farris Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

