BGC Preview 2021: Brennan Bears

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan will shoulder huge expectations as they enter the 2021 high school football season.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine has the Bears listed as the 17th best Class 6A team in the state of Texas in their preseason rankings. Brennan went 10-2 overall last season, 7-1 in district, and advanced to the third round of the playoffs. The Bears are talented on both sides of the ball, and they are the favorites to win District 29-6A. Fourteen starters return from last year including junior quarterback Ashton Dubose, who passed for 2,018 yards and accounted for 41 total touchdowns in 2020.

Brennan will open their season on Friday, Aug. 27 against Reagan. Kickoff at Farris Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.