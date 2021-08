SAN ANTONIO – Coming off a sub-.500 season in 2020, the Holmes Huskies are looking for signs of improvement this season.

They know it won’t be easy in District 29-6A. Holmes finished 1-8 overall last year -- 1-7 against district opponents -- but they have nine starters returning and a young core that has playing experience. Holmes is hoping those factors can help them in 2021.

The Huskies open their season against LEE on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Comalander Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.