MEDINA VALLEY – Medina Valley is looking for another year of improvement under head coach Lee Crisp.

The Panthers finished with a 4-6 overall record in 2020 and went 2-3 against District 15-5A Division II opponents, earning a playoff berth in the process. Defensive end Joe Tarvin, linebacker Seth Bullard, quarterback Nick Rash and wide receiver Bobby Peterson are among the 12 starters returning.

Medina Valley will open their season on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.