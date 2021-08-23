BGC Preview 2021: Devine Warhorses

DEVINE – This year, Devine head coach Paul Gomez will look for the seniors to step up in a big way.

The Warhorses return 12 starters, six on each side of the ball, off a squad that went 8-3 overall, 4-1 in District 15-4A Division II, and advanced to the playoffs. Quarterback Brady Hackebeal can carve up defenses with his arm and his legs. The dual-threat QB rushed for more than 1,200 yards, passed for 842 yards and accounted for 21 total touchdowns last season. Meanwhile senior defensive end Jared Fernandez is back and ready to help anchor the defense after posting 46 tackles and eight sacks in 2020.

Devine opens their season on the road against Highlands on Friday, Aug. 27. Kickoff at SAISD Sports Complex is set for 7 p.m.