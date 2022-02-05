INSIDE THE RING: Barrios and Rodriguez make weight for Saturday fights

Jesse Rodriguez and Carlos Cuadras meet for the final time before their fight on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Fight night is less than 24 hours away for two of San Antonio’s top boxers.

Mario Barrios (26-1, 17 KOs) will face Keith Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs) on Saturday in a 12-round welterweight contest. For San Antonio’s “El Azteca” this will be his debut at 147 pounds after losing to Gervonta Davis last summer. For “One Time” Thurman, this will be his first fight in almost two-and-a-half years after losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2019.

Both Barrios and Thurman made weight Friday morning. Barrios weighed in at 146.2 pounds while Thurman weighed in at 145.4 pounds.

Saturday’s fight will be held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Premier Boxing Champions event can be seen live on pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Jesse “Bam’ Rodriguez stepped on the scale ahead of his title fight in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rodriguez (14-0, 10 KOs) will face Carlos Cuadras (39-4-1, 27 KOs) on Saturday night in a 12-round flyweight bout for the WBC World Super Flyweight title. This will be the first chance for “Bam” to win a title belt.

Rodriguez weighed in at 114.1 pounds earlier Friday afternoon while Cuadras weighed in 114.4 pounds.

Earlier on Thursday, both Rodriguez and Cuadras met for the first time since Rodriguez stepped up to replace the original headliner in Saturday’s DAZN broadcast.

“This opportunity came at 115 (pounds) for a WBC world title, who is going to pass this up, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity‚” said Rodriguez during Thursday’s press conference. “When I got the call I had no hesitation, we’re ready for whatever.”

Rodriguez later added, “This is my moment, I’m born to perform. On Saturday night, San Antonio will have a new world champion and a star will be born.”

Saturday’s main event will be held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, the home of the NBA’s Suns.

The Barrios vs. Thurman fight can be purchased on PPV for $74.95 and the Rodriguez vs. Cuadras fight can be seen on DAZN with a subscription.

