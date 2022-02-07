Scholar Athlete: Luke Guajardo, Central Catholic High School

Luke Guajardo of Central Catholic is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, February 6, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Luke Guajardo of Central Catholic High School.

Luke is the captain and four year member of the varsity swim team. He’s also a three year member of the varsity lacrosse team. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, the National Spanish Honor Society and was recently named as a National Hispanic Recognition Scholar. He’s the Brigade Commander of the JROTC Corps of Cadets and is a key member of the Raiders and Strikers Physical Fitness teams. Luke is ranked in the top six percent of his class, plans to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point or the United States Air Force Academy and major in Aerospace Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Most of them are from my athletics. I’m on the JROTC Raiders and Strikers teams and freshman year we went to Corpus Christi to compete and that was a really fun experience. We also went to El Paso with that same team. Another really fun memory I have was working for JROTC at a skills meet and I ended up leaving to go to a lacrosse game in Austin and coming back to continue working on the skills meet here.”

WHAT HAS SCHOOL BEEN LIKE DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“I will say that Zoom learning was very difficult for me just because I felt I didn’t have anyone around me to help keep me accountable every now and then. I did my work with my friends and we would FaceTime but I think I handled the pandemic fairly well.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Take advantage of the utility that your friends provide. I studied with my friends, I motivated them, they motivated me to keep up my grades, they kept me accountable for my sports, going to practices and working out.”

