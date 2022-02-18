San Antonio football greats DeMarvin Leal and Sincere McCormick are preparing for the NFL

FRISCO – Running back Sincere McCormick (UTSA) and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M) are on the cusp of fulfilling a childhood dream – playing in the NFL. The Judson High School greats are training at EXOS in Frisco as they get ready for the NFL Scouting Combine the first week of March. After that, the two will keep training ahead of the 2002 NFL Draft to be held in Las Vegas on April 28-30, with hopes to hear their name called.