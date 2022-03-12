Record breaking win: Spurs’ Gregg Popovich becomes NBA’s all-time winningest head coach

Spurs players rush to congratulate Head Coach Gregg Popovich, who has become the NBA’s all-time winningest head coach as of Friday night.

SAN ANTONIO – After more than 26 years on the Spurs bench, Gregg Popovich eclipsed his former boss Don Nelson to become the NBA’s all-time winningest head coach.

Popovich, 73, recorded regular season win No. 1,336 on Friday night as the Spurs defeated the Utah Jazz 104-102. Popovich had tied Nelson on Monday night when the Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at home.

The Spurs head coach has chosen not to discuss the record to his players. He’s also deflected questions from reporters before and after games about the achievement.

Popovich’s first regular season victory was on Dec. 14, 1996, a Spurs win over the Dallas Mavericks at the Alamodome. He’s won five NBA titles since then, and is a lock for enshrinement in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.

He’s coached almost every Spurs great from David Robinson and Sean Elliott to Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. In the 2018–19 season, the Spurs matched an NBA record for most consecutive playoff appearances with 22.

These aren’t the same Spurs, but San Antonio did improve to 26-40 and remained in the chase for the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

