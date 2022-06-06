Scholar Athlete: Emma Quintero, McCollum High School

Emma Quintero of McCollum High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, June 5, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Emma Quintero of McCollum High School.

Emma is a four-year member of the varsity softball team. She was named First-Team All-District and Academic All-State her senior season. Emma is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Athletic Leadership Association and received the school Senior Awards in Science, Theater and ASL. She also volunteers at the San Antonio Zoo as part of the Wildlife Advocate Program. She maintains a 3.6 GPA and is ranked 17th in her class. Emma will be attending the University of the Incarnate Word where she will major in Environmental Science.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memories of high school would be any occasion where I’m hanging out with my friends. Not at school or in the classroom, just hanging with my friends.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE GOING THROUGH HIGH SCHOOL DURING THE PANDEMIC?

Ad

“It has been a pretty long four years. My sense of time is not the same through Covid. It went longer but it seemed shorter at the same time. It’s been crazy, I’m just glad this year went a little normal so I can experience last year senior stuff.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“It’s pretty hard to balance academics and athletics. I feel like I had an unfair advantage, I had a lot of help from my parents - I feel that really helped me with my academics and kept pushing me when I wanted to give up. I guess the good balance is that although sports are important, getting good grades come first.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com