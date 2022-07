Mets' Alonso to try for 3rd straight Home Run Derby title

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NEW YORK – Mets slugger Pete Alonso will try to become the first player to win the All-Star Home Run Derby in three consecutive years.

The New York first baseman was announced Monday as the first of eight participants in the July 18 competition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

He hit 74 total home runs in last year's derby at Denver's Coors Field and beat Baltimore's Trey Mancini 23-22 in the final round. Alonso joined Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) in winning consecutive titles.

Joey Gallo, Shohei Ohtani, Matt Olson, Salvador Pérez, Juan Soto and Trevor Story also competed last year.

There was no derby in 2020, when the All-Star Game scheduled for Dodger Stadium was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alonso won the 2019 derby at Cleveland as a rookie when he defeated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the final round, also by 23-22. Guerrero, whose father won the event in 2007, hit 91 total homers but tired in the final round.

