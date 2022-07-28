99º

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs says he’s a better player this year

Tied franchise record with 11 interceptions in sophomore season

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (7) celebrates intercepting a pass thrown by Washington Football Team's Taylor Heinicke in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Michael Ainsworth, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

OXNARD, California – There was no sophomore slump for Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. After recording three interceptions as a rookie in 2020, he tied a franchise record with 11 in his second season last year. That mark led the league.

So what’s his goal this season? Simple.

“Just be higher, higher than last year,” Diggs said. “I want to beat my 11 and just keep going up. I still need work. I’m just cleaning up my technique, and just trying to be perfect on the field.”

Trevon was also asked by reporters if he felt like a better player than he was last year. His response was decisive.

“Yeah, most definitely. I feel like I’ve grown up a lot. I know a lot of football. I’ve seen a lot of football, so it’s kind of natural to me.”

Diggs is one of the two main anchors to a young and aggressive Dallas defense. The other half of that billing is Micah Parsons, who’s about to enter his sophomore season after recording 13 sacks in a breakout rookie campaign. Diggs understands the kind of jump Parsons can take, and expects great things for the linebacker in year two.

“He can do incredible things,” Diggs said. “He’s really a great talent. Just seeing him work, just seeing how competitive he is, the sky is the limit. He can do really, really great things.”

