CeeDee Lamb ready to be Cowboys’ No. 1 wide receiver

SAN ANTONIO – CeeDee Lamb is currently the Cowboys’ No. 1 wide receiver at training camp, and he’s expected to lead the wide receiving corps this season. Does that make any difference to him?

“You know, I’m kind of used to it,” Lamb said. “Obviously through college and all through high school, I’m used to the attention.”

He’ll need to be used to it. The Cowboys lost their former No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper in free agency to the Cleveland Browns, and veteran wideout Michael Gallup is still recovering from offseason ACL surgery. Gallup will miss the start the season. Both players had a significant impact on Lamb since he was drafted in 2020.

“I learned a lot from MG and Coop,” Lamb explained. “I feel like I developed a lot. Without me going through what I went through my first two years, I don’t think I would be as confident in myself as I am today. It’s a blessing to be here. It’s a blessing to be on this team, and it’s a blessing to be part of this organization.”

In his first two seasons as a Cowboy, Lamb has amassed more than 2,000 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. He’s also coming off his best season, catching 79 passes for 1,102 yards. Gallup believes Lamb is up to the task in 2022.

“He’s built for it,” Gallup said. “He came in here making plays. Everybody knew about CeeDee Lamb before he even stepped on the field.”

After COVID-19 affected his last two offseasons, Lamb and several other receivers made the trip to Miami this year to work out with quarterback Dak Prescott. Lamb believes that additional experience will prove to be a huge advantage.

“It was great getting to travel to get away and be away from work with my guys and just being able to bond with them on and off the field,” Lamb said. “Just having that kind of experience with your quarterback, it builds character, stacking better days for training camp.”

Hopefully for the Cowboys, it will help the team stack more wins in 2022.

