Cowboys rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert could be Week 1 starter

OXNARD, California – Cowboys rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert has been turning heads throughout offseason workouts, from OTA’s to the mandatory mini-camp. Now he’s making a splash in training camp. Many experts have the third round draft pick penciled in as a starter by the time opening day rolls around.

Tolbert’s biggest strength might be his versatility, and that’s what makes him so useful in Kellen Moore’s offense, which often requires receivers to be able to play inside and outside.

“I think that’s a big part of my game,” Tolbert said. “I think I can play all spots, and I think that’s a big help.”

The South Alabama product is getting a chance to step up as a starter because Michael Gallup is still recovering from ACL surgery. Gallup doesn’t expect to return to the line up until the end of September or the beginning of October. With the departure of both Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in free agency, the wide receiving corps is currently spread thin.

Ad

“We all have individual goals,” Tolbert said. “Mine right now is to make the starting roster.”

Even though he’s still on the mend, Gallup is already out on the field helping the rookie step up. Tolbert likens Gallup’s influence to that of a big brother.

“Anytime he sees me do anything wrong on the field, he comes up after and tells me, but also congratulates me on things i do correct,” Tolbert explained.

MORE COWBOYS TRAINING CAMP COVERAGE