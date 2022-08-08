‘Our enforcer’: Cibolo’s Terence Steele showcasing huge strides in third year with Cowboys

OXNARD, California – Terence Steele must be doing something right. Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott sung the praises of the Cibolo native during his media availability this week.

“I love Terence Steele,” Elliott said. “I think he’s one of the biggest guys who has made the jump from year one to year two and even to year three. You can tell he’s just that more comfortable. He had a great off season. Dude is strong as heck, and he’s kind of our enforcer out there.”

The Cowboys’ “enforcer.” That’s a new nickname the 6-foot-6 318-pound offensive lineman can get behind. The Steele High School product also won an award from the Cowboys for his offseason workouts, and he’s not just impressing his teammates. The coaching staff is just as impressed.

“Terence is a physical guy. I think that definitely jumps out at you,” Moore said. “He’s got to be one of the most quick, sudden guys off the ball. He’s our example so many times of guys just coming off the ball and creating contact.”

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele competing at training camp in Oxnard, California. (KSAT)

Steele went undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2020, and he has used that as motivation to battle his way onto Cowboys’ the 53-man roster.

“That was a long three days,” Steele explained. “I still keep that pain I was feeling, and I still apply that to whatever I’m doing.”

Over the course of his first two NFL seasons, Steele has started 27 of the 32 games he has played in. Now, Dallas’ right tackle position is his for the taking. In March, the Cowboys decided to release offensive linemen La’el Collins and Connor Williams, who wound up signing with the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins respectively.

Steele has exceeded expectations and earned the Cowboys’ trust, and he has a message for anyone who would like to battle for his spot as the starting right tackle.

“I always feel like I’m the starter, and if you want to try and take it from me, good luck.”

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele (No. 78) at training camp in Oxnard, California. (KSAT)

