MONDAY HUDDLE: How good is TCU after rout of Oklahoma?

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) and teammate Quentin Johnston (1) celebrate Duggan's touchdown against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

TCU off to unbeaten start after lopsided win over Oklahoma

If at the beginning of the season you bet TCU and Kansas to each be unbeaten come their meeting in Lawrence on Saturday, with ESPN’s “College Gameday” deciding to go there also, then you’d probably be set for life.

But that’s the unlikely scenario that is playing out, with 4-0 TCU now the lone college program from Texas that’s in the AP poll at No. 17.

The Horned Frogs played their way into the rankings with a 55-24 blowout of Oklahoma, signaling they could be a Big 12 title contender the remainder of the year.

Quarterback Max Duggan has been a star so far for TCU, completing nearly 75% of his passes for 997 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Of course, the next three weeks will decide if TCU is legit, or if the first four weeks have been just a fluke start.

After this week’s game against No. 19 and 5-0 Kansas (yes, this is the football team we’re talking about), TCU hosts No. 7 Oklahoma State and plays at No. 20 Kansas State.

Cowboys to get measuring stick over the next two weeks

Dallas and backup quarterback Cooper Rush continue to roll without Dak Prescott, as the Cowboys earned a 25-10 over rival Washington on Sunday.

Now, things really get good for the Cowboys in terms of measuring where they are at.

Up next are road games at the defending Super Bowl champion Rams this Sunday, followed by a road game at the unbeaten and first-place Eagles the following week.

Rush might be making a case for the starter’s job, even when Prescott comes back. Rush is 3-0 as a starter, completing 15-of-27 passes for two touchdowns in the win over Washington.

Texas and Oklahoma both unranked going into Red River Showdown

When Texas and Oklahoma usually meet in the Red River Showdown, either both are ranked or one is ranked. But for the first time since 1998, neither team will be ranked when they meet for their annual contest at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

It’s certainly not what fans hoped or expected, but bragging rights will be about the only thing on the line, given Texas already has one loss in Big 12 play and Oklahoma has two.