Scholar Athlete: Jourdann Cathro, Randolph High School

Jourdann Cathro of Randolph High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Jourdann is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball and track teams. She was named First-Team Academic All-District the last three years, is a two-time Offensive MVP and three-time district champ in volleyball. Jourdann is the district, area and regional champion in track, was the 2022 State Champion in the 4x100 relay and a member of the overall state championship team this year. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and is the senior class vice president. Jourdann maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked fifth in her class. Jourdann plans to attend college and major in Nursing.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memories include making it beyond the first round in volleyball because it had been quite awhile since we did that. We did that my sophomore year and last year we won the state championship for girls track. It’s definitely different here at Randolph because it’s a small school and you know everyone and you can create some close bonds. You can get to know your teachers well and that has helped me. I like the environment here.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“It’s definitely going to be hard balancing sports and athletics. There’s going to be some nights where you may think ‘I don’t know why I do this,’ but it’ll be alright. Just get it done, if not that night the next day or talk to your teachers and just communicate.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I want to major in nursing and after college I want to become an Aesthetic nurse. I don’t know if I’ll play sports in college but it’s not off the table.”

