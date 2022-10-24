91º

Spurs sign St. Anthony Catholic High School graduate to two-way contract

Charles Bassey played high school basketball at St. Anthony from 2015 to 2017

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2) dribbles as Philadelphia 76ers forward Charles Bassey defends during the first quarter of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger) (Jeff Swinger, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have signed a player who played high school basketball in the Alamo City.

The Spurs on Monday announced the signing of center Charles Bassey to a two-way contract.

Bassey played high school basketball at St. Anthony Catholic High School for two seasons from 2015 to 2017.

He was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers as the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Bassey appeared in 23 games for the Sixers last season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.3 minutes while also appearing in three playoff games. Bassey appeared in one preseason game this year before being waived by Philadelphia on Oct. 13.

Originally from Nigeria, Bassey played three seasons at Western Kentucky, twice earning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honors and capturing Player of the Year as a junior in 2020-21. He averaged 15.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.56 blocks in 72 games played in his college career.

A two-way contract allows a player to play for an NBA team and its G-League affiliate.

The Spurs also announced that they waived forward Jordan Hall. He appeared in four preseason games for the Spurs after signing a two-way contract with the team on Aug. 11.

The Spurs roster now stands at 17 players. You can view it below.

