Spurs announce 50th anniversary promotional schedule

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans won’t want to miss a home game at the AT&T Center this season.

The team on Friday announced its 50th-year promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season, packed with fiesta nights and exclusive collectibles.

The schedule includes eight 50th anniversary theme nights, five of which will feature Spurs team bobblehead nights where exclusive bobbleheads are given to 10,000 fans in attendance at each game.

Spurs Gervin Bobblehead (SPURS Sports and Entertainment)

Bobblehead characters include Spurs greats George Gervin, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker.

Fans can collect them all and then attach each to form a limited-edition Spurs river barge piece, reflective of the five-time NBA champion’s celebratory river parades, a news release said.

The promotional schedule also includes 10 Fiesta Nights and a fan appreciation night. All fans in attendance will be given a Spurs 50th anniversary book at the fan appreciation event.

The full promotional schedule can be found on the Spurs site.

Spurs Promotional Schedule (SPURS Sports and Entertainment)

Also on KSAT.com: