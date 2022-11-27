UTSA breaks into AP Top 25 at No. 23, moves up to No. 24 in AFCA Coaches Poll

Joshua Cephus (No. 2) celebrates a touchdown in UTSA's 34-31 victory over UTEP at the Alamodome on Saturday, No. 26, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

Following their dramatic win on Saturday, the Roadrunners garnered 145 points and are ranked No. 23 in the nation by the AP. UTSA also moved up one spot in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll to No. 24 with 127 points. This marks the first time the Roadrunners are ranked in both national polls since December of last season. The College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday.

UTSA concluded their regular season Saturday afternoon with an historic comeback over UTEP. Quarterback Frank Harris threw three touchdowns, Dadrian Taylor added a pick six and Jared Sackett kicked the game-winning field goal as the Roadrunners erased a 24-point deficit to defeat the Miners 34-31 in the largest comeback win in program history. As a result, UTSA earned their ninth straight win to finish at 10-2 with an undefeated 8-0 record in Conference USA.

The Roadrunners will host the Conference USA Championship Game for the second straight season. This year, they will play North Texas for the title on Friday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the Alamodome. UTSA defeated the Mean Green 31-27 in the Alamodome on October 22.

