QB Frank Harris to lead UTSA at Cure Bowl, and in 2023

ORLANDO, Florida – UTSA star quarterback Frank Harris is all smiles this week in Orlando, Florida, as the Roadrunners prepare to face the Troy Trojans in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday.

Harris is happy UTSA is still playing, and he’s excited because he will return to the program for the 2023 season.

“The culture there, I love being around the guys a lot, going out to practice each and every day and playing for the city of San Antonio to represent UTSA as a university,” Harris said during a Cure Bowl media commitment. “It’s just the best thing for me, you know, I just love going out there and I’m just privileged to represent San Antonio. It was a no brainer for me to come back just one more season while I can.”

UTSA Roadrunners Quarterback Frank Harris. Courtesy: Adam Higgins (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Harris recently announced his intent to return thanks in part to the PM Group, a San Antonio marketing and advertising agency, that offered to compensate him for the use of his name, image and likeness.

“I think it was a great opportunity for me and I just wasn’t ready to move on just yet,” Harris said. “The NFL wasn’t looking, you know, too convincing for me. I’ll just leave it at that. And I think as a great opportunity for me like I said, I mean, this is a unique bond that we have with the coaching staff, with my teammates, and there is something different at UTSA.”

Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor is happy that Harris will suit up for his seventh season with the Roadrunners.

UTSA Roadrunners Quarterback Frank Harris. Courtesy: Adam Higgins (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“Yeah, I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you, it was an unbelievable relief because of the human that he is and he’s a really good quarterback. But man, he’s just such a great young man,” Traylor said in Orlando.

Harris’ return will also help the Roadrunners as it moves on from Conference USA to join the American Athletic Conference next season.

First, the 11-2 Roadrunners will play the 11-2 Troy Trojans in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl, in search of UTSA’s first bowl win.

UTSA Roadrunners Quarterback Frank Harris. Courtesy: Adam Higgins (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

More Cure Bowl Coverage: