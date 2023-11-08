Where Victor Wembanyama ranks among NBA rookies, leaders after first 7 games

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to pass the ball as he is defended by Toronto Raptors' O.G. Anunoby, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The Victor Wembanyama-mania was quieted a little bit on Monday, as he and the San Antonio Spurs had a rough go of it at Indiana, with the Pacers exploding for a 152-111 rout.

Wembanyama had only a modest stat-line in the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds, but the impact he has already had has been obvious, simply based on his season stats.

Here is where he ranks among all NBA players and rookies, in several key statistical categories.

Points

Wembanyama is averaging 19.4 points on the season, which leads all rookies.

The rookie that’s No. 2 on the list is Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, who is averaging 17.0 points a contest. League-wide, Wembanyama’s point total per game ranks 43rd.

Wemby already had a 38-point explosion on the road versus the Phoenix Suns, in what was a Spurs’ 131-122 victory. The scoring outburst was the highest among players in their first five games, dating all the way back to 1976-1977. The points were more than Michael Jordan’s and Mychal Thompson’s 37 points, as well as Jamal Mashburn’s and Shaquille O’Neal’s 35-point performances early in their careers.

Wemby has managed to score in double figures in all seven games thus far this season, all while shooting 46% from the floor, 32% from deep and 76% from the free throw line.

He’s even averaged more points and shot better from the field on the road, in comparison to his home game statistics.

“Every night is a challenge,” Wembanyama said to the Associated Press. “I’ve still got a lot to prove to my teammates and my coach.”

Rebounds

Wembanyama is averaging 8.4 rebounds a game, which again leads all rookies.

Holmgren is next at 8.0 rebounds a game. Wembanyama is 30th overall in the league in rebounding. He’s already had three double-digit rebound games, with two others that also came close.

His season high of 12 boards came versus division rival Houston Rockets, a game in which he also had 21 points and three blocks in an overtime win.

Blocks

The 2.6 blocks Wembanyama is averaging a game leads all rookies and is second overall in the NBA, behind Anthony Davis of the Lakers, who is averaging 3.3 blocks a game.

This might actually be where Wembanyama’s presence is most felt, as he’s deterred several shots and also altered many others, forcing players to adjust to his long wingspan. Should he continue his already stellar play, Wembanyama could even factor in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year, despite being just a rookie.

His season high of five blocks came in a loss at home in overtime to the Toronto Raptors.

Field-goal percentage

Wembanyama is shooting 46.2% from the field, which is tied for 16th among rookies. His shooting touch has looked good. However, it has left him for a few games as he tries to find his best spots on the floor against what is an upgrade in competition.

The Spurs also are experimenting with Jeremy Sochan at point guard, so easy attempts at the rim have often been hard to come by for Wembanyama. As Sochan improves in his role, or as Wemby plays more with true point guard Tre Jones, his easy baskets should naturally increase.

Wembanyama early on has also shown off his ability to shoot from deep, making just over 30% of his treys on five attempts per game. His ability to make those shots have already opened up the Spurs offense, creating larger driving lanes for his teammates.

Minutes played

This is likely to increase as the season goes on and Wembanyama gets more comfortable. Right now, he is playing 28.9 minutes per game, which is fourth among rookies.

Despite the season opener versus Dallas, he’s managed to avoid foul trouble and be able to stay on the floor. For Wembanyama and the Spurs, they are better off the more he plays.

“He just comes to work every day, just like every other player,” Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich said to AP. “You have a system and he’s got to learn it. He’s got to learn the league. He’s never played against any of these guys or with any of these guys on our team. It’s just a process. There’s no formula. You just try not to skip any steps. Luckily, he’s an intelligent, coachable young man and he’ll eventually get there. He will be a great player. But he’s got some learning to do first, just like any other player.”

READ MORE: