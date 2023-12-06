61º
UTSA star edge rusher Trey Moore to enter transfer portal after record-breaking season

Moore recorded 14 sacks this season, breaking UTSA record

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Trey Moore, redshirt sophomore and Smithson Valley graduate, announced Tuesday on X that he will be entering the transfer portal after a dominant season with UTSA that helped the Roadrunners finish 8-4 overall with a 7-1 AAC record.

The Smithson Valley alumni just capped off a historic season that saw Moore break a school record with 14 sacks in a single season, the statistic is currently tied for the most in college football this year.

Moore was named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year by amassing 45 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, along with his 14 sacks. His solid 2023 campaign helped put UTSA in position to compete in its fourth-consecutive bowl game.

The Roadrunners will face Marshall on Dec. 19 in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

