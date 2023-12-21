Spurs to host Fan Fest Watch Party on Saturday at Frost Plaza

The San Antonio Spurs are inviting fans to the newly opened Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera for four fan fest watch parties.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will host a Fan Fest Watch Party on Frost Plaza on Saturday as the team takes on the Dallas Mavericks.

Frost Plaza is located at The Rock at La Cantera at 1 Spurs Way.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. The game will be shown on a 40-foot outdoor screen.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. They can purchase food and drinks from kiosks on site.

Fan Fest activities include:

Letters to Santa station

Holiday coloring books

Photo opportunities and a ring light photo booth

A face-painting artist, balloon artist and caricature artist

Food and beverages for purchase

The Spurs have announced four fan fest watch parties this season.

Future dates include:

Saturday, Jan. 20: Spurs vs. Washington Wizards. Fan fest will start at 4:30 p.m., game will tip off at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23: Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Fan fest will start at 8 p.m., game will tip off at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9: Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors. Fan fest will start at 6 p.m., game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

The Spurs said details on each watch party will be released closer to gameday. For updates, visit the Official Spurs Fan Club’s website or download the Official Spurs App.

Frost Plaza officially opened this month. It features a splash pad and the Roca & Martillo restaurant that will open in the spring.

Frost Plaza is open to the public every day from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., and kiosks are open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-10 p.m. Beyond the four fan fest watch parties, all Spurs games are streamed on the outdoor screen.