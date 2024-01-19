Spurs to host Fan Fest Watch Party on Saturday at Frost Plaza

The San Antonio Spurs are inviting fans to the newly opened Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera for four fan fest watch parties.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will host a Fan Fest Watch Party on Frost Plaza on Saturday as the team takes on the Washington Wizards.

Frost Plaza is located at The Rock at La Cantera at 1 Spurs Way.

The Plaza will also host a local artisan market and stream the US Men’s National Team friendly against Slovenia ahead of the Spurs game.

The Artisan market with local vendors begins at 11 a.m., with the USMNT watch party at 1:30 p.m. and the Spurs Fan Fest activities at 4:30 p.m. Tip-off for the Spurs game is at 6 p.m.

The game will be shown on a 40-foot outdoor screen.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. They can purchase food and drinks from kiosks on site.

Fan Fest activities include:

Lawn games

Music by DJ Quake, with appearances from Zay Zay and Chuck Cureau

Photo opps

Giveaways from the local vendors

Free drink tickets for the first 100 attendees

The Spurs have announced four fan fest watch parties this season.

Future dates include:

Friday, Feb. 23: Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers. Fan fest will start at 8 p.m., game will tip off at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9: Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors. Fan fest will start at 6 p.m., game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

The Spurs said details on each watch party will be released closer to gameday. For updates, visit the Official Spurs Fan Club’s website or download the Official Spurs App.

Frost Plaza officially opened this month. It features a splash pad and the Roca & Martillo restaurant that will open in the spring.

Frost Plaza is open to the public every day from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., and kiosks are open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-10 p.m. Beyond the four fan fest watch parties, all Spurs games are streamed on the outdoor screen.