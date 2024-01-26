60º
Josh Reynolds, Spencer Burford representing San Antonio in NFC Conference Championship game this weekend

Two San Antonio natives will square off this weekend with a Super Bowl trip on the line

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

Josh Reynolds and Spencer Burford are San Antonio natives (AP/Getty)

Last Sunday, in Detroit’s 31-23 Divisional Round triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Jay alumni Josh Reynolds’ number was called on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for the early lead.

Entering this weekend’s NFC Championship, Reynolds has seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown so far in the playoffs.

Reynolds’ South Texas fan base might hold his player introduction even closer to their hearts. The seventh-year wideout opted to shout out his alma mater John Jay High School rather than his college (Texas A&M) in his postseason NBC Sunday Night Football player introduction.

Reynolds never shies away from showing pride for his hometown and now the San Antonio native hopes he can help Detroit reach its first-ever Super Bowl.

On the opposing sideline, former UTSA standout Spencer Burford hopes the 49ers can outperform the Lions to advance past the NFC Championship — where San Francisco fell to the Eagles last year in his rookie season.

Burford (Wagner HS) has had an up-and-down season, but his presence at right guard will be crucial in the 49ers’ attack and protecting young quarterback Brock Purdy.

The three-seed Lions and one-seed 49ers collide in the NFC Championship in Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 5:30 p.m.

