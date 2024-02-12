Scholar Athlete: Victoria Rodriguez, Holmes High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Victoria Rodriguez of Holmes High School.

Victoria is a member of the varsity golf team where she has been team captain for the last three years. She received the Holmes Husky Award for Player of the Year in golf for 2021 and 2023. She was named First-Team All-District last season. She’s a member of the Student Athlete Leadership Team, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the National Society of High School Scholars and the National Healthcare Association. Victoria is also active in the Holmes High School and Linton Elementary School Mentorship Program. Victoria maintains a 3.8 GPA and is ranked in the top third of her class. Victoria has accepted a golf scholarship to Our Lady of the Lake University, where she will major in Kinesiology. She hopes to one day make it to the LPGA Tour.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Some of my favorite memories have to be my district tournaments. You take the whole year to practice and district becomes your time to shine. District tournaments and high school tournaments in general are my favorite memories.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“When you get the work, do it right away. Don’t procrastinate. Also, take time for yourself, that really helps.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I will play collegiate golf for Our Lady the Lake University, major in Kinesiology and make it to the LPGA. To make it to the tour would be very special, especially to win. It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the LPGA. I’ve always liked the medical field, I take medical classes here. I also like sports medicine.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To my mom, thank you for being with me throughout these years and helping me get to where I am and get to where I’m going to be soon.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com