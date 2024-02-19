San Antonio Brahmas held kickoff event at the Alamodome

Season two for the San Antonio Brahmas is inching closer and the fanbase got a chance to be up close with some of the Brahmas brass on Sunday afternoon. Newly-named Head Coach Wade Phillips and the United Football League (UFL) Head of Football Operations, Daryl Johnston, had a meet-and-greet with Brahmas VIP guests and sat down for a panel discussion on how the team is going to look in its second season.

Coach Phillips, a Super Bowl champion who had stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, shared what to expect with the level of talent on this year’s Brahma’s roster.

“You’re gonna get better players, we had 16 teams in two leagues, now we’re melding into one league with 8 teams so you’re gonna have better players I think the quality is gonna be better than it ever was,” said Coach Phillips.

Daryl Johnston, better known as “Moose” from his playing days as a fullback for the Dallas Cowboys where he won three Super Bowl rings, is extremely passionate in his new role as Head of Football Operations for the UFL. He knows how spring football has been a flash in the pan for San Antonio fans in the past, which he hopes isn’t the future of the UFL for Brahmas fans.

“You know if there is a hesitancy from some of the markets just understand this has happened to them before and it hasn’t worked,” said Johnston. “So for us, that’s one of the driving things is to make sure that this is sustainable, to make sure this is here for decades to come, that this does become an alternative route for these guys to get back to the NFL and truth be told the NFL needs us...they need us, everybody wants to say we need the NFL, the NFL needs us.”

Two new Brahmas players with South Texas ties were also in attendance. Texas State Alum, Caeveon Patton, who grew up in Cuero and was an All-XFL player for the Orlando Guardians and had stints in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons. At a college connection, UTSA alum Corey Mayfield Jr., who was at the Baltimore Ravens training camp this past offseason. The two hope to bring some more excitement to the Brahmas gamedays in the second season of the organization.