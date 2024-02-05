53º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local Sports

San Antonio Brahmas release football schedule for 2024 season

Season starts on March 31 in the Alamodome

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: XFL, USFL, San Antonio Brahmas
San Antonio Brahmas.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas have released its schedule for the 2024 season — the first under the new United Football League.

The new season begins Sunday, March 31 against the DC Defenders at the Alamodome. It will be the first of five games played in the Alamo City.

The team will play either at home or away every weekend, with the last regular season game scheduled for June 1 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

Here is the full schedule for the regular season:

WeekDateOpponentLocation
1Sunday, March 31DC DefendersAlamodome
2Saturday, April 6Memphis ShowboatsSimmons Bank Liberty Stadium
3Sunday, April 14St. Louis BattlehawksAlamodome
4Saturday, April 20Michigan PanthersAlamodome
5Saturday, April 27Arlington RenegadesChoctaw Stadium
6Sunday, May 5DC DefendersAudi Field
7Sunday, May 12Houston RoughnecksRice Stadium
8Sunday, May 19Arlington RenegadesAlamodome
9Saturday, May 25Birmingham StallionsAlamodome
10Saturday, June 1St. Louis BattlehawksThe Dome at America’s Center

The conference championships are scheduled for June 8 and June 9, and the UFL championship is scheduled for June 16.

Season tickets are on sale now, and single tickets will go on presale on Feb. 20 before opening to the general public on Feb. 22. Click here for more information.

This is the second season for the San Antonio team after they were selected to join the United Football League last month. The new league is a merging of both the XFL and USFL, and will launch as the premier spring football league.

The Brahmas, formerly of Dwayne Johnson’s XFL football league, will be grouped with their former opponents — the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks — for the XFL Conference. The teams will be combined with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers, which form the USFL Conference.

Each team will play six in-conference games and four out-of-conference games. The teams with the best records will go on to the conference championships.

The games will be played on ABC, FOX, ESPN, ESPN 2, and FS1.

The league announced Wade Phillips as the head coach for the San Antonio team in January.

“There’s a passionate football fan base in San Antonio and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to The Alamodome for a new era of Brahmas football,” he said in a news release on Monday. “Our plan is to have an exciting style of football on offense and defense and put a product on the field that the city will be proud of and support.”

Phillips coached the Dallas Cowboys from 2007-2010 as well as head coaching stints for the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

Most recently, Phillips served as the head coach for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2023 and led the team to a 7-3 overall record, earning a spot in the South Division Championship game.

Read also:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email