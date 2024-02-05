San Antonio Brahmas release football schedule for 2024 season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas have released its schedule for the 2024 season — the first under the new United Football League.

The new season begins Sunday, March 31 against the DC Defenders at the Alamodome. It will be the first of five games played in the Alamo City.

The team will play either at home or away every weekend, with the last regular season game scheduled for June 1 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

Here is the full schedule for the regular season:

Week Date Opponent Location 1 Sunday, March 31 DC Defenders Alamodome 2 Saturday, April 6 Memphis Showboats Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium 3 Sunday, April 14 St. Louis Battlehawks Alamodome 4 Saturday, April 20 Michigan Panthers Alamodome 5 Saturday, April 27 Arlington Renegades Choctaw Stadium 6 Sunday, May 5 DC Defenders Audi Field 7 Sunday, May 12 Houston Roughnecks Rice Stadium 8 Sunday, May 19 Arlington Renegades Alamodome 9 Saturday, May 25 Birmingham Stallions Alamodome 10 Saturday, June 1 St. Louis Battlehawks The Dome at America’s Center

The conference championships are scheduled for June 8 and June 9, and the UFL championship is scheduled for June 16.

Season tickets are on sale now, and single tickets will go on presale on Feb. 20 before opening to the general public on Feb. 22. Click here for more information.

This is the second season for the San Antonio team after they were selected to join the United Football League last month. The new league is a merging of both the XFL and USFL, and will launch as the premier spring football league.

The Brahmas, formerly of Dwayne Johnson’s XFL football league, will be grouped with their former opponents — the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks — for the XFL Conference. The teams will be combined with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers, which form the USFL Conference.

Each team will play six in-conference games and four out-of-conference games. The teams with the best records will go on to the conference championships.

The games will be played on ABC, FOX, ESPN, ESPN 2, and FS1.

The league announced Wade Phillips as the head coach for the San Antonio team in January.

“There’s a passionate football fan base in San Antonio and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to The Alamodome for a new era of Brahmas football,” he said in a news release on Monday. “Our plan is to have an exciting style of football on offense and defense and put a product on the field that the city will be proud of and support.”

Phillips coached the Dallas Cowboys from 2007-2010 as well as head coaching stints for the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

Most recently, Phillips served as the head coach for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2023 and led the team to a 7-3 overall record, earning a spot in the South Division Championship game.

