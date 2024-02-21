Spurs to host Fan Fest Watch Party on Friday at Frost Plaza

The San Antonio Spurs are inviting fans to the newly opened Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera for four fan fest watch parties.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will host a Fan Fest Watch Party at Frost Plaza on Friday as the team takes on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Frost Plaza is located at The Rock at La Cantera at 1 Spurs Way.

The fan fest will begin at 8 p.m. Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. They can purchase food and drinks from kiosks on site. The game will be shown on a 40-foot outdoor screen.

Fan Fest activities include:

Lawn games

Music

Photo opps.

Giveaways

Food and beverages for purchase

Future dates include:

Saturday, March 9: Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors. Fan fest will start at 6 p.m., game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

The Spurs said details on each watch party will be released closer to gameday. For updates, visit the Official Spurs Fan Club’s website or download the Official Spurs App.

Frost Plaza features a splash pad and the Roca & Martillo restaurant that will open in the spring.

Frost Plaza is open to the public every day from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., and kiosks are open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-10 p.m. Beyond the four fan fest watch parties, all Spurs games are streamed on the outdoor screen.