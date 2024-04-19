Boerne product Quinten Dormady is ready to lead Brahmas’ offense

SOUTHLAKE, Texas – Due to a slew of early-season injuries, “next man up” is a phrase the San Antonio Brahmas are all too familiar with in 2024.

Quarterback Quinten Dormady will be the man expected to step up and lead the San Antonio Brahmas offense while Chase Garbers recovers from a wrist injury.

Dormady was drafted by the Brahmas in January. He lost the battle for the starting quarterback job in training camp to Garbers, who led the Brahmas to a 2-1 record through their first three games of the season.

“It’s been and up and down journey for me,” Dormady said. “Super excited to get this opportunity. Circumstances are, obviously, aren’t great, as far as someone having to get hurt, but I’m excited about it. The team is excited about it. We’re ready to get back in the Alamodome in front of our fans and come out with a win.”

Brahmas first-year head coach Wade Phillips, son of legendary NFL field boss Bum Phillips, is comfortable with Dormady running the offense.

“Quinten Dormady has continually gotten himself better and better,” Phillips said. “He’s always backed up some, but he’s been ready to play at any time, and now, it’s his time. I have great confidence in him. He’s our starting quarterback, and he’s our guy that we’re going to depend on.”

A 2014 graduate of Boerne High School, Dormady is thrilled to be coming home to play inside the Alamodome.

“Yeah, it’s going to be super exciting,” Dormady said. “My whole family is going to be down there, so I’m excited to get back down there into that area, play in front of fans that I’m familiar with, and I hope to see Boerne fans out in the stands.”

The Brahmas practice at the United Football League’s hub in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. This week, they’re getting ready to face the 2-1 Michigan Panthers.

“Yeah, Michigan is a very sound defense,” Dormady told reporters this week. “They’re coached well, fundamentally sound. It’s going to be 1-on-1 battles across the board. My job is to find those 1-on-1′s and get the ball to the playmakers and let them go to work.”

The Brahmas will host the Panthers at 6 p.m. Saturday inside the Alamodome.