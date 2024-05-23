Enough with the ties, San Antonio FC is looking for a win this weekend

After starting the season with two tie games and two wins, San Antonio FC was poised to continue putting up numbers in the win column. However, since then, they’ve won only one game, lost two and tied their last three matches.

The frustration of being unable to find the back of the net and bring home more wins is starting to build.

After the team’s practice ahead of their match against New Mexico United, the players shared their frustration in tying their recent opponents but had faith they will be able to get more wins moving forward.

“Yeah, obviously draws are frustrating, and I think when you’re in the position, you are in the table,” defender and team captain Mitchell Taintor said. “It’s weird; I mean, we win one game, we’re going to be in third place. If we lose one game, we’re in ninth place. So it’s like a one or two-game swing until we’re having a different conversation. You know, you guys are the best in the conference, best in the league, but it’s about getting our forwards in good positions to score, which I don’t think we’ve done enough, set them up for success and support them so we can, we can get that part right then I think everything is going to work out in our favor.”

“The draws are definitely frustrating because we think in a few of our draws now we feel like we deserve three points, but obviously they didn’t happen; they’re behind us now,” defender Kendall Burks said. “We get all we can do is move forward. Obviously, we want to win as much as we can because the points now matter and end the season as well so it doesn’t matter when you get them. We want those ties in the wins for the most part, and I think if we just continue to keep at it and work in it will come.

SAFC’s defense will be tested against New Mexico United’s Greg Hurst, who leads the team with four goals this season.

In the standings, SAFC is in the middle of the pack in the USL Western Conference, and a win against New Mexico United, who currently sits in 2nd place in the West, would be a huge statement to the rest of the league.

It’s not going to be easy by any means; New Mexico United has a current record of 6-2-1, with an undefeated record of 3-0 at home.

It’s going to be a rowdy atmosphere, which the players said is similar to their home crowd at Toyota Field. The only difference is that supportive comments to the SAFC players aren’t on the agenda.

