UTSA’s Jeff Traylor named AAC’s top football coach for 2024 season, according to Athlon Sports

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP in San Antonio, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – He’s No.1!

UTSA’s Jeff Traylor has been named the top head football coach in the American Athletic Conference for the upcoming 2024 season.

Athlon Sports Senior college football writer and editor Steve Lassan selected Traylor as the top coach out of the 14 head coaches in the league, praising UTSA’s consistent success under his leadership.

Traylor, a Texas native, took over the Roadrunners in 2020 and has transformed the program into a team to reckon with. He has been recognized as conference coach of the year twice and has guided UTSA to a remarkable 39-14 record, the most wins and best winning percentage in school history.

During Traylor’s tenure, UTSA has claimed two conference championships and secured four consecutive bowl berths. The team’s most recent success came in the 2023 Frisco Bowl, where they defeated Marshall 35-17 for their first bowl victory.

The Roadrunners will begin their 2024 season at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at home against Kennesaw State in the Alamodome.

