Texas native Darrell Green brings inspiration to expecting moms in San Antonio

NFL great spends time motivating and helping families, youth

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Darrell Green, a Texas native and Pro Football Hall of Famer, will have his jersey No. 28 retired by the Washington Commanders later this year.

In the meantime, Green visited San Antonio to share his experience as a football player and family man at an educational baby shower event for new and expectant mothers and families.

The event was hosted by Superior HealthPlan, which offers Medicaid and CHIP coverage across Texas.

Green shared his commitment to venturing back to his home state as a product of Houston to help people, whether it’s needs or education-based.

“You want to do something in your home city or home state,” said Green, on bringing his influence and inspiration to Texas. “If you don’t, what kind of person are you, because — Dorothy said it — there is no place like home. So, I’m glad to be here.”

The former cornerback (1983-2002) also shared laughs recalling his experiences with the Cowboys and, at the time, Redskins rivalry.

