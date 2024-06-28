Cowboys’ veteran LB Eric Kendricks 1-on-1 with KSAT ahead of NFL Training Camp

Ten-year NFL veteran Eric Kendricks is a new addition to the Cowboy’s defense but certainly holds more knowledge of Mike Zimmer’s defense than anyone else in the unit.

The former All-Pro linebacker inked a one-year deal with Dallas worth up to $3.5 million after turning down an offer with the 49ers. Kendrick’s decision was based on his desire to play a bigger role and his fondness for Zimmer’s defense.

“Ultimately, I wanted the opportunity to play MIKE and bet on myself,” Kendricks said after signing with Dallas. “Especially at this point in my career, I have a lot left to prove. I feel great, and I’m moving great. To be able to play MIKE with this defense, and the guys we have on this defense, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass. I’m very happy with this decision.”

The 32-year-old joined KSAT 12 in a one-on-one interview to talk about how he believes Zimmer’s defense is best suited for the Cowboys, preparing for the media attention (good/bad) in Dallas, the respect he’s grown for Dak Prescott after playing against the QB, importance of crunch time, the UCLA/USC rivalry, facing former teammates Stephon Diggs and Danielle Hunter on the Texans this season, memories playing football in the Alamo City, his love for cars, and getting ready for NFL Training Camp in Oxnard, California.

Dallas Cowboys fans in San Antonio will have an opportunity to meet Kendricks on Saturday at the WSS shoe store located at 5465 Walzem Rd. San Antonio, TX, 78218.

The meet and greet begins at 10 a.m. and will feature music, prizes, gifts and more.