Sports

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks meet and greet at WSS Shoe Store

One of the newest Cowboys was excited to be back in the Alamo City

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Dallas Cowboys, NFL, Football, Eric Kendricks, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks stopped through the Alamo City for a meet and greet at the WSS Show Store on the Northeast Side.

Cowboys fans lined up outside the store to get a chance to meet one of their newest players. Kendricks signed autographs and took pictures with fans in San Antonio, but his ties to the city go back nearly a decade.

“Yeah, they told me this is, like, outside of Dallas, this is the No. 1 fan base for the Cowboys, right?” Kendricks said. “So, I’m excited to meet some of the Cowboys’ faithful and get it rolling.”

Kendricks played his college football at UCLA and his final collegiate game in the Alamo Bowl against Kansas State in 2015.

During that game, Kendricks’ 10 tackles and three tackles for a loss earned him the Defensive Most Valuable Player award after the Bruins’ 40-35 win over Kansas State.

“Shoutout to San Antonio, you know?” Kendricks said. “I played my last college game here, did really well, but at the same time, you know, they showed me love here when I was here last time. Really cool people here, and I’m excited to do this event.”

Kendricks and the rest of the Cowboys will fly out to Oxnard, California for the start of Cowboys Training Camp, which begins July 25.

The KSAT 12 Sports Team will also make the trek west later this month for all the latest with America’s Team.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

