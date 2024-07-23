Campin’ with KSAT: 12 storylines to watch entering Dallas Cowboys training camp

The Dallas Cowboys’ team charter arrives in Oxnard, California on Tuesday for the start of a month-long training camp.

The KSAT 12 sports team will be on location to bring you coverage from camp ahead of a high-stakes season for America’s Team. To get you ready, here are 12 of the top storylines to track throughout camp.

1 - CeeDee Lamb’s Contract

The biggest storyline heading into camp is Lamb’s contract extension. Last year’s NFL receptions leader is not expected to report to camp until he gets the long-term deal he’s seeking. Entering his 5th season in the NFL, Lamb is an elite wide receiver and wants to be paid like one. Lamb missing off-season workouts means the other receivers are getting more reps — and that’s not a bad thing.

2 - Overcoming Last Year’s Disappointment

The defending NFC East Champions are on the heels of a stunning wild-card loss in the 2023-24 playoffs to a young Packers team. The fashion in which last season ended was a head-scratcher after Dallas had been unbeatable at home — amassing 12 wins in the regular season for the third-straight year. Since then, the Cowboys have deemed the playoff loss a result of not being ready for the moment. Will they be ready for the moment this year? It all begins at training camp.

3 - Dak Prescott Post-Walking Boot

On July 3, a picture was posted on X showing quarterback Prescott wearing a walking boot on his right foot while on vacation. This alarmed a lot of people. It was unclear when the picture was taken. A week later, speaking at his youth football camp, Prescott said it was no big deal and that he wore the boot simply because his former surgically repaired foot was a bit sore. Prescott, who will soon turn 31, is not expected to be limited at camp.

4 - Mike McCarthy on Contract Year

In the aftermath of the Cowboys’ wild card loss, Dallas opted not to offer head coach Mike McCarthy a contract extension — meaning McCarthy is coaching this season on an expiring contract. It was an intentional decision by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who believes an individual is positively challenged when their job is on the line. Will it work? Another reason why the stakes are very high in Dallas.

5 - Ezekiel Elliott’s Return

After spending one season with the New England Patriots, veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott is back with the Cowboys. Elliot is no longer an elite running back but having him on the roster is good for veteran leadership and for Prescott’s psyche, as the two are best friends. Reports leading up to camp indicate the Cowboys will go with a running back by committee approach with Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, and Malik Davis as they seek a starter.

6 - How Quickly will Tyler Guyton be the ‘Guy’?

Dallas’ top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Tyler Guyton, will be looked upon to fill the void of future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith on the offensive line. No pressure. But how soon will we see the rookie lineman start at left tackle? With veteran Chuma Edoga back for a second season, it’s possible Guyton could back up Edoga depending on who wins the position battle at camp.

7 - Prized LB DeMarvion Overshown Comeback

Selected by Dallas in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, DeMarvion Overshown missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL during the Cowboys’ second preseason game against Seattle. Overshown, who was having a dominant camp last season, purposely bulked up while he was recovering from surgery. He says he’s feeling good, and he’s ready to go. The Tyler, Texas native’s goal is to be medically cleared by the start of training camp.

8 - CB Trevon Diggs Nearing Return

Ex-Cowboy Stephon Gilmore was a key part of the team’s success last season after Trevon Diggs went down in practice early in the 2023 season with an ACL tear. Also in Diggs’ absence, fellow cornerback DaRon Bland had a breakthrough year — setting the single-season pick-6 record along the way. Diggs and Bland are the undisputed two starting corners for 2024. Diggs is expected to be fully healthy entering camp, but new reports indicate the Cowboys may play it safe by leaving Diggs on the PUP list for the start of training camp.

9 - Terence Steele

Cowboys starting right tackle Terence Steele is back for his 5th season with the Cowboys. The Steele High School alum gets to line up next to right guard, Zach Martin, a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Steele is 27 and signed a five-year contract extension with the Cowboys in September 2023. It’s always great to see a player from the 210 shine in the NFL.

10 - Mike Zimmer’s Run Defense

The Dallas Cowboys were home to a top pass defense in the NFL last season — but struggled significantly at stopping the run. Defensive mastermind Mike Zimmer is in after the departure of Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders. At camp, we will get a good look at Zimmer’s plan to boost Dallas’ run defense.

11 - Starting Center

This might be the most competitive battle during training camp. Second-year lineman Brock Hoffman and third-round draft choice Connor Bebe will give it their all to replace Tyler Biadasz, who left for the Washington Commanders. Hoffman started one game at center last season, while Bebe is making the transition from a college guard to NFL center.

12 - Back in California

This summer will mark the 18th camp in Oxnard, California for the Dallas Cowboys since 2001. The team is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, one day before veterans and rookies are scheduled to report. The team will open its first of 16 open practices on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Watch Cowboys Camp coverage from KSAT Sports’ Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger on KSAT and KSAT.com through July 30.