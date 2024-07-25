90º
LeSean McCoy doesn’t think Dak Prescott is mentally tough enough in postseason

McCoy, a 2x Super Bowl Champion, weighs in on Prescott’s mental toughness

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde) (Sam Hodde, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved)

The criticism of the Dallas Cowboys is constant year-round but ramps up almost yearly around the start of training camp.

Former NFL running back and two-time Super Bowl Champion LeSean McCoy has constantly criticized the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.

During an interview on Fan Duel TV’s Up & Adams show hosted by Kay Adams, McCoy was asked what he believes stopped Dak Prescott from being able to perform at a high level in the postseason.

McCoy answered with a bashing of Prescott’s mental toughness.

Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys started the practice portion of training camp hours after the interview and might get asked for his reaction to McCoy’s criticism.

If that happens, we’ll keep you informed on-air and online with continuous Dallas Cowboys training camp coverage.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

