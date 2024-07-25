LeSean McCoy doesn’t think Dak Prescott is mentally tough enough in postseason

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

The criticism of the Dallas Cowboys is constant year-round but ramps up almost yearly around the start of training camp.

Former NFL running back and two-time Super Bowl Champion LeSean McCoy has constantly criticized the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.

During an interview on Fan Duel TV’s Up & Adams show hosted by Kay Adams, McCoy was asked what he believes stopped Dak Prescott from being able to perform at a high level in the postseason.

McCoy answered with a bashing of Prescott’s mental toughness.

2x SB Champ LeSean McCoy on #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's postseason struggles... 👀🔊



"I don't think he's tough enough... he plays like he don't have that dawg in him." @CutonDime25 @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/bT2YHKyQYS — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 25, 2024

Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys started the practice portion of training camp hours after the interview and might get asked for his reaction to McCoy’s criticism.

If that happens, we’ll keep you informed on-air and online with continuous Dallas Cowboys training camp coverage.