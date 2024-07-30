Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs cleared to practice with team

OXNARD, Calif. – Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs has been removed from the physically unable to perform list and is eligible to practice at training camp starting Tuesday.

This is another step in Diggs’ comeback from a torn ACL he suffered in September 2023. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys will ease him back in “smartly.”

“You know, the biggest thing is to get him to stay on his rehab program with Britt (Brown),” McCarthy said. “And to get him into the jog-throughs and in teaching drills is the first step. And then, you know, we’ll see how we progress into the individual.”

Diggs, who started camp on the PUP list, has worked out on the side since camp started last week. He tore his ACL in practice during Week 3 last season and is eager to get back in the mix.

“No one wants to sit in the classroom all day and, you know, go out and watch his brothers compete. He definitely misses it. And I know he’ll be excited to be out there,” McCarthy said.

Getting Diggs back is great news for the Cowboys. The two-time Pro Bowl player led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with 11. Diggs has 18 picks during his four-year career. The team really missed his play on the field last season.

“I mean, he’s such a playmaker,” McCarthy said. “Obviously, his ability to go get the football, get his hands on the football. You know, his challenge of the receiver, the matchups, all that. Yeah, we missed all his game. And I think you know where he is in his career, I think his value speaks for itself, both with the contract and the way his team, I mean, just think about that day. I mean, that was a bad day for everybody. You know when he went down. "

