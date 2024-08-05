UTSA and UIW women’s soccer rivalry match to be showcased at Toyota Field

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA and UIW women’s soccer programs will square off in a regular-season tilt for just the second time ever at Toyota Field which is San Antonio’s largest soccer venue.

“To be able to put our players on the biggest platform,” said UTSA women’s soccer head coach Derek Pittman. “To be able to showcase Division I college women’s soccer on this level, in front of our great fans here in San Antonio, is an exciting opportunity.”

The last time the two programs met in the regular season, the Roadrunners recorded a clean sheet with a 6-0 triumph in 2018. As far as fall exhibition play goes, the two teams have met three times in the past five years.

This time around, UTSA is coming off a 7-7-4 season in its debut season in the American Athletic Conference, while UIW pieced together a 6-8-2 record in 2023-24.

“It makes sense to showcase the two Division I teams in San Antonio,” said Jake Plant, who came to UIW in December of 2022. “We both recognize that we can help each other get better; we’re different conferences, we’ll play a competitive match every time we get together.”

The match will be held on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. at Toyota Field, home to San Antonio FC.