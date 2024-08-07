Paris Olympics 2024: A look at how Texas Olympians have fared

(Gregory Bull, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Fred Kerley, of the United States, celebrates after wining the final in the men's 100-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN ANTONIO – With the 2024 Summer Olympics nearing its end, we looked at how athletes from the state of Texas have fared in this year’s Olympic Games.

While more medals could be coming, KSAT found that 30 medals will now have new homes in Texas.

Recommended Videos

To offer a perspective on the notable accomplishment, the Lone Star State won almost a third of the 86 total medals (24 gold, 31 silver and 31 bronze) for the United States as of Aug. 6.

Among all Texas athletes, the most accomplished was gymnast Simone Biles — who finished her time in Paris with three gold medals and one silver.

Biles won gold in the women’s artistic team all-around, women’s artistic all-around and in the women’s vault.

Simone Biles poses with her all-around Olympic gold medal and goat charm necklace at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (2024 Getty Images)

Additionally, she won silver in the women’s floor exercise.

When you look at local ties, track and field athlete Fred Kerley was the most accomplished.

Kerley, a San Antonio native, won bronze in a nail-biting men’s 100-meter final this past Sunday.

He could be in the mix to add more hardware to his collection if he and his fellow American teammates advance to the men’s 4x400-meter final on Aug. 9.

Keith Sanderson competed in the men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol shooting competition, and Andrew Hudson, a Steele high school graduate, competed in the 200-meter dash.

Both failed to qualify to have a chance to win a medal, but they represented San Antonio in spirit.

Check out which medals that other Texas-based Olympians won below:

Julian Alfred | Gold Medalist | University of Texas | competed in the women’s 100-meter dash, representing Saint Lucia, and beat out Texas-born track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson, the favorite entering the final.

Jordan Chiles | Gold Medalist; Bronze Medalist | Spring, TX | competed in the women’s artistic team all-around and in the women’s floor exercise. Chiles was a part of the dominant U.S. women’s gymnastics team, which included gymnasts Suni Lee, Jade Cary, Hezly Rivera and Biles.

Kassidy Cook | Silver Medalist | The Woodlands, TX | competed in women’s diving, representing synchronized 3-meter springboard.

Ryan Crouser | Gold Medalist | University of Texas | competed in the men’s shot put. Crouser’s win in Paris earned him a back-to-back-to-back gold medal, as he | Gold Medalist | University of Texas | competed in the men’s shot put. Crouser’s win in Paris earned him a back-to-back-to-back gold medal, as he became the first men’s athlete to win the gold medal three times in a row.

Bryce Deadmon | Silver Medalist | Missouri City, TX | competed in the 4x400 meter relay.

Carson Foster | Silver Medalist; Bronze Medalist | University of Texas | competed in the men’s swimming 4x200 meter freestyle relay and the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

Erin Gemmell | Silver Medalist | University of Texas | competed in the women’s swimming 4x200 meter freestyle relay.

Luke Hobson | Silver Medalist; Bronze Medalist | University of Texas | competed in the men’s swimming 4x200 meter freestyle relay and the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

Asher Hong | Bronze Medalist | Plano, TX | competed in the men’s artistic team all-around for gymnastics.

Austen Jewell Smith | Bronze Medalist | Keller, TX | competed in women’s skeet shooting.

Drew Kibler | Silver Medalist | University of Texas | competed in the men’s swimming 4x200 meter freestyle relay.

Hubert Kos | Gold Medalist | University of Texas | competed in the men’s 200-meter backstroke, representing Hungary.

Simone Manuel | two-time Silver Medalist | Sugarland, TX | competed in the women’s swimming 4x100 meter freestyle relay and women’s swimming 4x200 freestyle relay.

Leo Neugebauer | Silver Medalist | University of Texas | competed in the men’s decathlon, representing Germany.

Conner Lynn Prince | Silver Medalist | Burleson, TX | competed in the men’s skeet shooting.

Jasmine Moore | Bronze Medalist | Grand Prairie, TX | competed in the women’s triple jump.

Sha’Carri Richardson | Silver Medalist | Dallas, TX | competed in the women’s 100-meter dash, losing to Saint Lucia athlete Julian Alfred.

Hezly Rivera | Gold Medalist | Plano, TX | competed in the women’s artistic team all-around.

Scottie Scheffler | Gold Medalist | Dallas, TX/ Univesity of Texas | competed in men’s individual golf. Scheffler added another accomplishment to his historic year after winning his second Masters title and an Open Championship.

More Paris Olympics-related coverage on KSAT: